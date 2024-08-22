Bollywood Titans: 5 most anticipated performances of the year

Vicky Kaushal continues to impress with his choice of roles, and this year is no different. He takes on the powerful role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, a film that highlights the bravery of this Maratha warrior. Vicky's most awaited films, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Love & War, are also generating buzz. Known for his dedication to his craft, Vicky is expected to deliver standout performances in these intense roles.