Nag Ashwin on working with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Kalki 2898 AD': He was very patient

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin shared his experience working with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, praising the actor's patience during a production that involved extensive use of CG and green screen technology.

Ashwin remarked, "Bachchan sir is a legend. His graciousness and patience were remarkable, especially considering how much CG and green screen work was involved. As a young team, we were attempting something quite ambitious, which might not be typical for someone from his generation. Yet, he was incredibly accommodating and patient throughout the process. He would come, sit, and wait as we worked through the complexities."

He added, "Some parts of the production took longer than anticipated, but his experience, particularly in the action sequences, truly shines on screen, which is why audiences enjoy it so much."

Kalki 2898 AD is the first installment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe. Set in the year 2898 AD, the film follows the story from a now-desolate Kashi. In a dystopian era ruled by Supreme Yaskin, a figure known as SUM80 emerges as a beacon of hope, embodying Lord Kalki, the tenth and final avatar of Lord Vishnu, and challenging Yaskin's reign.

Amitabh Bachchan portrays Ashwatthama, a character who has wandered the Earth for nearly six thousand years. Ashwatthama, the son of sage and warrior Dronacharya, was cursed with immortality after attempting to kill an unborn Parikshith and is an ally to the Kauravas.

The film released today on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with English subtitles.

Produced by Priyanka Dutt, C. Aswani Dutt, and Swapna Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD also features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.