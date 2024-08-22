Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' announced as the first film celebrates 10 years

As the iconic Bollywood film Mardaani celebrated its 10th anniversary, fans were treated to a teaser hinting at a thrilling new instalment. The Yash Raj Films production, starring the powerhouse Rani Mukerji in the lead role, has captivated audiences with its fearless portrayal of a determined police officer, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

The teaser, released on YouTube, took fans on a nostalgic journey through the highlights of the first two Mardaani films. It showcased the iconic scenes, powerful dialogues, and unwavering spirit of the protagonist.

The production company expressed gratitude for the decade of love and appreciation the franchise has received, captioning the same post on Instagram, "10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits... Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji #10YearsOfMardaani.”"

Mardaani, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, delved into the gritty world of human trafficking, as Shivani Roy investigates the kidnapping of a teenage girl. The film featured a stellar cast, including Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saanand Verma.

Mardaani 2, helmed by Gopi Puthran, continued the saga with Rani Mukerji reprising her role as the fearless cop. This time, she faced off against a 21-year-old rapist and murderer, played by newcomer Vishal Jethwa.

Rani Mukerji's most recent film, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, showcased her powerful performance as a mother fighting for her children's custody against Norwegian authorities. The film, inspired by true events, also featured Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh.