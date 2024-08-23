Meghalaya filmmaker Dominic Sangma on his film 'Rapture'

A

Rapture is the second film in a trilogy that draws heavily from the memories and experiences of my village in Meghalaya. The first film was MA.AMA, and this trilogy is deeply personal for me. It's almost like a form of release, a way to let go of the emotions and memories that have been part of my subconscious for years. The story is set in a village nestled in the Garo Hills, and revolves around the community's fear due to the disappearance of local people and the terrifying rumours of kidnappers involved in organ trafficking.

Rapture, which also premiered at the Locarno Film Festival, weaves a compelling narrative around a 10-year-old boy grappling with night blindness. In his world, every night becomes a haunting ordeal as the village succumbs to the fear of child-kidnappers. It delves into the deep cultural and spiritual realms of the Garo community. Despite the film's deeply rooted setting, it has showcased the ability to transcend local narratives and touch upon universal themes that have resonated with audiences far beyond the borders of Northeast India.