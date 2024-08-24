Nawazuddin Siddiqui tackles supernatural mysteries in thrilling ‘Adbhut’ trailer

The trailer for the upcoming streaming movie Adbhut, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shreya Dhanwanthary, was released on Saturday. The story centers on a couple who visit an isolated villa.

Nawazuddin shared the trailer on his Instagram, captioning it: "Truth exists beyond belief - 'ADBHUT' Trailer! Releasing on 15th September only on #SonyMax."

The trailer hints at eerie events beginning to unfold as the couple encounters a supernatural presence in the villa. When things spiral out of control, Nawazuddin's character, a detective, is called in to investigate the strange occurrences.

As the paranormal activities intensify, Shreya Dhanwanthary’s character becomes possessed by the entity haunting the house. The trailer also reveals that Diana Penty’s character is mysteriously connected to the earlier supernatural events.

In one intense scene, Shreya’s character is seen under the ghost’s influence as a truck approaches her from behind, hinting at a tragic turn of events.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, who previously worked with Nawazuddin on Munna Michael, Adbhut is set to premiere on Sony Max on September 15.

Prior to this, Nawazuddin was featured in the streaming movie Rautu Ka Raaz, where he played a cop dealing with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

Additionally, the actor has several upcoming projects, including a film based on Oil Kumar, directed by Anand Surapur. The film will explore the life of Benakanahalli Alappa Shivakumar, also known as Oil Kumar, a notorious ganglord who controlled Bangalore's underworld in the 1980s. His activities included racketeering, oil supply control, labor unions, film distribution, money laundering, and large-scale manipulation of state bureaucracy and politics.