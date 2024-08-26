Charu Shankar takes centre stage in heartfelt drama ‘Binny and Family’

Creating waves with her performances in films like Animal and Crew, actress Charu Shankar is gearing to take up a pivotal role in the upcoming film Binny and Family. Directed by Sanjay Tripaathy, the film promises to be a deeply emotional journey that explores the complexities and beauty of family relationships.

Charu expressed her excitement for the role, revealing that Binny and Family resonated with her on a deeply personal level. She said, "Because just like Binny, I had a grandparent moving in when I was a young girl! Just like Binny, my Naniji stitched up my fashionably torn jeans, loudly did pranayam in our shared room early mornings, and was perplexed by my choices in life, music, and friends! As time went on, Naniji made every effort to be a big part of my life. So much so that - just like Binny - when I think of her now, she was equal parts my best friend and respected family elder. So when I first read the story of Binny and Family, I immediately knew this was a film that would have my whole heart, it was a film I really wanted to do."

Sharing her experiences, she spoke of the awe she felt working with celebrated actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Pankaj Kapoor in different projects. "They are all larger than life, and extremely charming to boot! So while working with them, every second, I was acutely aware of - and entirely dazzled by - their stardom, to the extent I often found myself tongue-tied and totally star-struck! I had to literally teach myself to navigate around this, to see them as their characters, as fellow actors!" she admitted.

Conversely, working with newcomer Anjini Dhawan bought a different energy to the set for her. "Anjini and I got along from the word go! She is super talented, very professional, puts in the work behind the scenes, and does it all so effortlessly that I have no doubt she is a star in the making herself," Charu added, praising her co-star's potential.

Charu's approach to her craft is deeply influenced by some of the most revered figures in the industry. She credits Mira Nair for teaching her the importance of authenticity. Vishal Bhardwaj's use of musicality to define characters also deeply resonates with her, especially as a trained singer; she often contemplates what song a character might sing to better understand them. She also expressed admiration for Imtiaz Ali’s intricately crafted love stories. Although she has not yet had the opportunity to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she admires his ability to create unique and richly detailed universes for his narratives.

Charu has recently wrapped up filming for a drama series created by Karan Kapadia and Nitya Mehra. She has also completed work on a children's film and several short films, all of which she eagerly anticipates releasing later this year. Additionally, she has been passionately devoted to her Maternal Wellness program, an initiative through which she and her team support new mothers in their physical and emotional recovery after childbirth at two prominent Delhi hospitals.

With a diverse portfolio of projects, Charu continues to shine as a versatile and dynamic presence in the Indian film industry. Her dedication and talent promise to bring even more depth and resonance to her ever-expanding body of work.

(Written by Twinkle Hemani)