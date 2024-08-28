Actor Farhan Akhtar teases exciting new film shoot in Ladakh

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar has returned to the picturesque landscapes of Ladakh to embark on a new and exciting film project. This marks his return to the region after the critically acclaimed Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

While details about the project remain under wraps, Farhan took to social media to share a glimpse of the Ladakhi scenery, hinting at the upcoming venture. Fans eagerly speculated about the nature of the film, with many hoping for a sequel to the iconic Don series or the much-anticipated Jee Le Zaraa. The actor captioned the post, “Back in Ladakh after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to shoot for a very special film. Details to be revealed soon. Watch this space."