Rajkummar Rao shares unseen BTS picture of his ‘favourite’ scene from ‘Stree 2’ which didn’t make the final cut

Rajkummar Rao, who is currently basking in the success of his film Stree 2, recently shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from one of the ‘funniest scenes’ from the horror comedy that didn’t make it to the final cut.
In the picture, Rajkummar is seen sporting a flamboyant look with a red blingy top, a golden jacket, and a short purple skirt. He completed the ensemble with a long wig and heels. The artiste captioned the post, “#Stree2 One of my favourite and funniest scenes from the film which didn't make it to the Final Cut. Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao? @amarkaushik.”
The post has garnered a lot of attention, with fans and fellow actors expressing their desire to see the deleted scene. Actor Vijay Varma commented, “hahahaha I would pay money to watch this,” while Nimrat Kaur said, “Bikky pleeeeeeeej.” Filmmaker Guneet Monga also showed her support for the scene, saying, “Yess!! Will pay to watch this.”
Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, is the fifth instalment in the Maddock supernatural universe. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, with Tamannaah Bhatia making a special appearance.
Rajkummar, who studied acting at the Film and Television Institute of India, made his debut in 2010 with the anthology film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He gained recognition for his supporting roles in Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. His upcoming projects include Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhul Chuk Maaf.