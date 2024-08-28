Stories beyond love

Two Bengali women, one Hindu and one Muslim, drift apart as one of them is forced to marry; a youngster lives with the memories of her partner battling the grief of death; the gruelling journey of the first openly trans woman in Kerala finally changing her name and gender in the government documents — this year’s Chennai International Queer Film Festival ‘Reel Desires’ showcased many such narratives, unearthed layers of themes and unlatched many windows of perspectives presenting an emotional journey to the hinterlands of India. Undoubtedly, embracing love in all forms has been the cornerstone of queer community. But this love and emotions are deeply entrenched in the social and political realities of the country, this fierce love is entangled with the rigid religious and moral institutions.

Far from the happily-ever-after endings and rudimentary plots, the filmmakers are using their lens to zoom into the reality of queer people’s lives — the ostracisation, the angst and anger, the bullying, the taunts and threats, and the losses and grief, are as real as the queer love, and most of all, they chose to celebrate queerness.

Through the food politics in the rural pockets of Gujarat, an innocuous love story blooming in the fields of Tamil Nadu, the resolute queer voices of Punjab exuding pride, the storytellers ushered us to the deeper issues that are usually effaced by the general misconception that queer films are only about love and romance.

While earlier there were many foreign queer films interspersed with very few Indian ones, there are many Indian representations to be seen now, which are melded with intersectional themes. Dr L Ramakrishnan from the public health NGO SAATHII, who also volunteers with the Orinam collective, says, “We encourage filmmakers to submit films that not only focus on sexuality and gender but also the intersection of caste, religion, urban-rural, HIV status etc. We get a lot of films on intersectional themes, incidentally, or very significantly tackling these other themes. We have had films that focus on the experiences of religious minorities, on people who sought asylums in different countries because of the fear of persecution and death in their home countries.”

As Naveen Vox, one of the audience members, rightly says, the concept of queer existed back then also, but was rarely portrayed in the Indian cinema. Alex M, a software engineer, says, “There were stories of refugees escaping their transphobic and homophobic countries, there were black representations in European films. But today, we can see intersectionality budding in Indian queer movies.”

Undeniably, there has been a tremendous shift in representation in Indian narratives. There have been many submissions from young people across the country. Ramakrishnan says, “The topic is less of a taboo than it used to be when students don’t even make such films because it is stigmatised. That has gradually gone away. But today, many movies are coming from the film schools — KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts had two submissions this time.”