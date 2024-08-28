Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ prepares to open the 81st Venice Film Festival

The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival is off to a star-studded start with the world premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Wednesday. The highly anticipated sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 horror-comedy brings back the original cast, including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara, and Monica Bellucci.

In the film, Lydia Deetz, played by Ryder, is now a mother to her own "surly" teenage daughter, Astrid, portrayed by Ortega. Following the death of Charles Deetz, the family returns to their country home, where Astrid stumbles upon the attic and unleashes Keaton's mischievous ghoul, Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a Warner Bros. release, is premiering out of competition at the Venice Film Festival before hitting theatres worldwide next week. The film's premiere marks the beginning of a busy 10-day event on the Lido, the barrier island across the Venetian lagoon where the festival has been held since 1932.

Other notable films scheduled to screen at the festival include Wolfs starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, and Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 2 starring Kevin Costner. These films will be showcased alongside a diverse selection of international films vying for the prestigious Golden Lion award.

Among the films competing for the Golden Lion are Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux, Pablo Larraín's Maria, Halina Reijn's Babygirl, Luca Guadagnino's Queer, and Pedro Almodóvar's The Room Next Door.

The Venice Film Festival is a highly anticipated event in the film industry, attracting renowned filmmakers, actors, and critics from around the world. The festival serves as a platform for showcasing innovative and groundbreaking films and launching the careers of promising talents.