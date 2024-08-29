Jim Sarbh's first look from National Award-Winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's ‘Kubera’ unveiled

This year, the highly anticipated film Kubera, directed by National Film Award-winner Sekhar Kammula, will release in cinemas soon. The film, with the makings of a major hit, will have a nationwide release in both Tamil and Telugu. With a cast starring impressive names, including Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Jim Sarbh, the thriller is sure to deliver.

Actor Jim Sarbh recently celebrated his birthday on August 26 with an event unveiling his character. The poster gave us a peek at Jim’s character with him in a suit, surrounded by seemingly unending stacks of cash bills, staying true to the film’s name ‘Kubera’, which in Hinduism means ‘God of Wealth’. Here's the poster shared on Instagram by the team: