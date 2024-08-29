Jim Sarbh's first look from National Award-Winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's ‘Kubera’ unveiled

This year, the highly anticipated film Kubera, directed by National Film Award-winner Sekhar Kammula, will release in cinemas soon. The film, with the makings of a major hit, will have a nationwide release in both Tamil and Telugu. With a cast starring impressive names, including Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Jim Sarbh, the thriller is sure to deliver.
Actor Jim Sarbh recently celebrated his birthday on August 26 with an event unveiling his character. The poster gave us a peek at Jim’s character with him in a suit, surrounded by seemingly unending stacks of cash bills, staying true to the film’s name ‘Kubera’, which in Hinduism means ‘God of Wealth’. Here's the poster shared on Instagram by the team:
This is in reference to a Yakshas regarded as a regent and protector. Kubera symbolises glory and splendour. Jim’s character, unflinching in his quest for power and success, radiates confidence and ambition. He intends to build on the foundation of greatness laid down by his father.
Written by Sekhar Kammula and Chaithanya Pingali, and featuring music by national award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad, Kubera makes a powerful first impression. The promising cast, led by Sekhar with its bold plotline, the film is sure to create a buzz among audiences as we approach its much-awaited release.