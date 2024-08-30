Raghav Juyal says that ‘Kill’ helped him introduce his acting prowess to the world

Raghav Juyal, known for his infectious laughter, comedic timing, and ability to break into some great moves, given his background in western dance, took a dramatic turn in his latest film, Kill. Breaking away from his comedic image, Raghav embraced a dark and menacing role that showcased his acting versatility.
Raghav revealed the challenges and rewards of playing a negative character. He emphasized the mental preparation required to embody the complex and twisted villain, Fani. The actor shared insights into his character development process, including research, improvisation, and collaboration with the director and co-stars.
“From auditioning for Kill to shooting it with Lakshya, my whole journey for the film has been fun. Like, I always said I have never shied away from working hard. With Kill, I got a chance to tell the world that I can act too, and playing a negative role is always a big responsibility that requires immense conviction,” the multi-talented artise was quoted as saying.
Lakshya said, according to sources, that he underwent a rigorous physical transformation for his role. The duo's on-screen chemistry and behind-the-scenes camaraderie have been praised by fans and critics alike. Their dedicated training and mutual respect have contributed to the film's overall success.
As per the media source, the film's writer-director, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, drew inspiration from a personal experience to create the gripping storyline. Nikhil's dedication to authenticity shines through in the raw and intense portrayal of the characters. He discussed the importance of staying true to his vision and avoiding clichés in the storytelling.
Kill is set to make its OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar on September 6.