Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, and Malavika Mohanan set the screen on fire in the trailer for ‘Yudhra’

Packed with breath-taking action sequences and intense drama, the adrenaline-fueled trailer for Yudhra explodes onto the screen, introducing Siddhant Chaturvedi as the fierce and intense Yudhra, Raghav Juyal as the chillingly dark and ruthless villain, Shafiq, and Malavika Mohanan as strong-willed Nikhat.

After heightening anticipation with striking character posters, the trailer delivers on its promise of a cinematic thrill ride. Every frame pulses with energy, setting the stage for a film that promises to grip audiences from start to finish. With explosive fight sequences, dramatic confrontations, and a haunting musical score building tension and culminating in a showdown between Yudhra and Shafiq, the trailer for Yudhra offers a pulse-pounding glimpse into an action-packed and emotionally charged story that's as visually stunning as it is gripping.