Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, and Malavika Mohanan set the screen on fire in the trailer for ‘Yudhra’

Packed with breath-taking action sequences and intense drama, the adrenaline-fueled trailer for Yudhra explodes onto the screen, introducing Siddhant Chaturvedi as the fierce and intense Yudhra, Raghav Juyal as the chillingly dark and ruthless villain, Shafiq, and Malavika Mohanan as strong-willed Nikhat.
After heightening anticipation with striking character posters, the trailer delivers on its promise of a cinematic thrill ride. Every frame pulses with energy, setting the stage for a film that promises to grip audiences from start to finish. With explosive fight sequences, dramatic confrontations, and a haunting musical score building tension and culminating in a showdown between Yudhra and Shafiq, the trailer for Yudhra offers a pulse-pounding glimpse into an action-packed and emotionally charged story that's as visually stunning as it is gripping.
The edge of the seat thrills are also marked by moments of vulnerability and strength, suggesting that Nikhat plays a crucial role in the story's emotional core. Having already demonstrated his impressive acting prowess in Gully Boy, where he delivered a dynamic performance as the ambitious rapper MC Sher, and in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where he explored a range of emotional depths, Siddhant’s bold transformation into Bollywood's next ‘angry young man’ is a standout highlight with his raw and aggressive portrayal, showcasing his versatility and his readiness to embrace complex and intense roles.
Following his successful debut as a villain in Kill, where he showcased his remarkable range as an actor, Raghav is poised to captivate audiences once more with his menacing performance in Yudhra. His portrayal of Shafiq adds a chillingly dark edge to the film, infusing the character with a new level of gravity. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra is set to hit theatres on September 20.
