Nani addresses rumours of joining Prabhas’s ‘Kalki 2’, says ‘I don’t know why this started’

Telugu actor Nani recently addressed the growing speculation about his potential role in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film Kalki 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. During an interview, Nani shared his thoughts on the rumours, expressing both his interest and uncertainty about being part of the project.

Nani, who has been busy promoting his latest film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, responded candidly when asked about the possibility of joining the star-studded cast of Kalki 2. He said, “I don’t know why this started — maybe it’s because of the close relationship I share with the whole team. But nothing has been discussed so far about me playing a cameo in the film.” Despite the lack of concrete discussions, Nani did not shy away from expressing his enthusiasm for the project. He added, “However, I would love to be in a Prabhas anna, Nagi’s, or Swapna’s film. They are all very close to me, but I’m not sure about doing a cameo.”

Reflecting on his career and the possibility of taking on smaller roles, Nani explained, “I haven’t actually thought about it, and I haven’t done any cameos in a long time. I have my own jazz going on non-stop. But you never know.” His response leaves the door open to future possibilities, even though he seems to be fully occupied with his current commitments.

In addition to the cameo rumours, Nani was also questioned about the possibility of portraying Lord Krishna in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Addressing this, he clarified, “Not at all. I think Nagi said this, they won’t be showing the face of Lord Krishna in the film, because Krishna’s image should be like that only in (silhouette) our head.” This creative decision, according to Nani, reflects the director’s intent to keep the image of Lord Krishna iconic and abstract. He further explained, “So they will play with Arjuna and Karna, the most important characters.”

Kalki 2898 AD boasted a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Additionally, the 2024 film featured cameo appearances from actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.

The excitement surrounding the sequel continues to build, with producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt recently sharing updates on the film’s progress. In an interview, they revealed that the shooting for Kalki 2 is slated to begin in 2025.