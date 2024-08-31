Rajkummar Rao's dark transformation unleashed in high-octane action film, 'Maalik'

Imagine Rajkummar Rao, the acclaimed actor known for his nuanced performances, stepping into the shoes of a ruthless gangster. That's exactly what's happening in his upcoming action thriller, Maalik. Directed by Pulkit, the filmmaker behind critically acclaimed films like Dedh Beegha Zameen and Bose: Dead/Alive, Maalik promises to be a high-octane cinematic experience.
Rajkummar, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, unveiled the first look of the film, showcasing him as a formidable figure atop a jeep, wielding an automatic gun. The tagline, "Maalik. Paida nahi ho sakta ban toh sakta hai," hints at his character's rise from obscurity to power.
This marks a significant departure from Rao's previous roles, as he takes on the challenging portrayal of a gangster. The film's production is currently underway, with extensive shooting schedules planned across various locations in India.
Many prominent personalities, including actor and Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekhaa took to the comment section to share their excitement.
With Maalik poised to be a major cinematic event, Rajkummar's stellar career, marked by numerous awards and accolades, including a National Award, his position has been solidified as one of India's most versatile actors.
Rajkummar next also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video co-starring Tripti Dimri.