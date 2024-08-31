Rajkummar Rao's dark transformation unleashed in high-octane action film, 'Maalik'

Imagine Rajkummar Rao, the acclaimed actor known for his nuanced performances, stepping into the shoes of a ruthless gangster. That's exactly what's happening in his upcoming action thriller, Maalik. Directed by Pulkit, the filmmaker behind critically acclaimed films like Dedh Beegha Zameen and Bose: Dead/Alive, Maalik promises to be a high-octane cinematic experience.

Rajkummar, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, unveiled the first look of the film, showcasing him as a formidable figure atop a jeep, wielding an automatic gun. The tagline, "Maalik. Paida nahi ho sakta ban toh sakta hai," hints at his character's rise from obscurity to power.

This marks a significant departure from Rao's previous roles, as he takes on the challenging portrayal of a gangster. The film's production is currently underway, with extensive shooting schedules planned across various locations in India.