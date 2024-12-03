A mesmerising tale selected for Bengali Panorama Competition

Complementing the gripping performances is the evocative music score, composed and programmed by Neil Mukherjee, which promises to elevate the cinematic experience. The film is set to captivate Kolkata audiences at two prominent screenings this December, on December 5 at Rabindra Sadan at 6.30 pm and on December 10 at Nazrul Tirtha 2 at 5.00 pm.

Kalponik has already generated significant buzz in the film circuit, with its intricate storytelling, exceptional performances, and soulful music creating high expectations. This feature is poised to be a highlight of the Bengali Panorama competition, and portrays the depth and richness of contemporary Bengali cinema. Film enthusiasts and critics alike are eagerly anticipating its debut.