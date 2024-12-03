Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra unveils the trailer of 'Zero Se Restart', a bold new chapter in storytelling

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has unveiled the much-awaited trailer for his upcoming film Zero Se Restart, offering a glimpse into a truly unparalleled cinematic experience. With its innovative narrative style, Zero Se Restart stands out as a groundbreaking tale of creative chaos. Following the teaser’s release on November 13, 2024—which sparked curiosity and excitement—the full trailer promises to deepen the intrigue as audiences gear up for the film's theatrical release on December 13.
The film made an impressive debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, receiving a standing ovation from an enthralled audience. The warm reception and thunderous applause at its world premiere have set high expectations, positioning Zero Se Restart as one of the year’s most anticipated films.
The trailer for Zero Se Restart is nothing short of captivating, offering a glimpse into the intriguing Kahani Ke Pehle Ki Story narrative that has left audiences buzzing with speculation. Vidhu brings his unapologetically bold and raw storytelling to the forefront, presenting a vision that feels refreshingly unfiltered and authentic. Packed with unexpected twists, heartfelt emotions, bursts of humour and gripping drama, the trailer teases a cinematic journey that mirrors Chopra's signature style at its finest. With its innovative approach and compelling narrative, Zero Se Restart promises to set a stage for a bold new chapter.
A film that apparently nobody wanted to direct, with rejections from directors and people alike that nobody would watch the film, but the film 12th Fail, helmed by Vikrant Massey ultimately happened to be one of the most popular films in recent times.