Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra unveils the trailer of 'Zero Se Restart', a bold new chapter in storytelling

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has unveiled the much-awaited trailer for his upcoming film Zero Se Restart, offering a glimpse into a truly unparalleled cinematic experience. With its innovative narrative style, Zero Se Restart stands out as a groundbreaking tale of creative chaos. Following the teaser’s release on November 13, 2024—which sparked curiosity and excitement—the full trailer promises to deepen the intrigue as audiences gear up for the film's theatrical release on December 13.

The film made an impressive debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, receiving a standing ovation from an enthralled audience. The warm reception and thunderous applause at its world premiere have set high expectations, positioning Zero Se Restart as one of the year’s most anticipated films.