Exclusive: Filmmaker Payal Kapadia on the release of her film 'All We Imagine As Light'

Honestly, I have always been interested in working with Kani because I have seen her work and she’s such a versatile actor. You would never see her doing the same thing. Even when she’s silent, it’s so powerful. Initially, I had thought to cast her as Anu, but years passed by, and both of us grew older (laughs). But then I thought of casting her as Prabha. I somehow had to work with her, I admire her a lot. And the funniest part is she’s absolutely not like Prabha, she’s more like Parvaty in real life. But she’s such a good actor, she can do anything.

I faced a difficult time casting for Anu. My heart was so set on the younger Kani. I visited a lot of colleges in Kerala to cast from amateur theatre groups. But nothing was clicking, and then somebody asked me to watch this movie Ariyippu by Mahesh Narayanan. But there, Divya was made to look much older, I was like how to cast her as Anu. And she came to meet me for the audition with bob-cut hair, and it was a fabulous audition.

And Chhaya Kadam was a known face. I first saw her in Nagraj Manjule’s directorial debut, Fandry. Chhaya was so good in that film. I saw her as a student and it got stuck in my head. I was apprehensive about approaching her, but to my surprise, she’s from Ratnagiri, and her father worked in the mills. She is well-acquainted with the situation, and after I reached out, she was like, “Arrey, I can do this.”