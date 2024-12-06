Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival kicks off 9th edition

The Festival includes movies in Assamese, Boro, Bengali, Manipuri languages along with Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam. It makes its entry into foreign language movies with The Umbrella of Cherbourg by Jacques Denny in French. Sardhar Udham by Shoojit Sircar is finally set for a theatrical release while Rima Das’ Village Rockstars 2 also becomes a major highlight of the screening curation. Throughout the three days, one would be able to catch up on screenings of films like Chabila (Marathi), Mithya (Kannada), Chasma (English), Baruar Xongxar (Assamese) and more along with masterclasses by the likes of Rajeev Masand, Sneha Desai, Anvita Dutt, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more. While Basumatary’s Bibi Binanao (My Three Sisters) marked the opening film, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light is set to be the closing film of the Festival on December 8.