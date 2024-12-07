‘Band of Maharajas’ in Oscars race: Indian film eyes two big nominations

Indian cinema is making waves on the global stage as Band of Maharajas, a film directed by Girish Malik, advances in the race for the Oscars. The film is under consideration for nominations in two coveted categories: Best Original Song for Ishq Walla Daku and Best Original Score, both composed by celebrated musician Bickram Ghosh.

The achievement is a proud moment for Girish and Bickram, who previously earned Oscar recognition for their 2014 film Jal. Band of Maharajas tells the moving story of three young musicians from a small village in Punjab. With dreams of making music, they venture across the border into Pakistan, where art often clashes with conservative forces. The film explores themes of courage, resilience, and the unifying power of music.

Director Girish Malik shared his excitement, “This film is more than a story; it’s a celebration of music’s ability to connect people across boundaries.” Composer Bickram Ghosh, whose compositions are at the heart of the film, said, “Band of Maharajas is a deeply personal project, and the response it has received so far is truly humbling.” The film’s producer Puneet Singh, alongside Clapstem Entertainment, expressed pride in the movie’s journey.

As Band of Maharajas moves closer to the Oscars, it not only brings international attention to Indian cinema but also underlines the cultural significance of art in bridging divides.