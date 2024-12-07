Judy Garland’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers set for auction

Nearly two decades after their mysterious disappearance, Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz are making headlines once again. These iconic shoes, glittering symbols of a bygone Hollywood era, are set to go under the hammer this Saturday, with Heritage Auctions estimating they could fetch over $3 million.

The story of the slippers reads like a script from a crime thriller. Stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, the sequined shoes vanished without a trace. It wasn’t until 2018 that the FBI recovered them, unravelling a saga filled with twists and turns that rival the Yellow Brick Road.

Terry Jon Martin, now 77, confessed to the theft, revealing a desperate attempt at a "final score." According to his lawyer, Martin had been misled into believing the slippers’ ruby adornments were real jewels. Disillusioned and unable to profit, he discarded them. Martin, in frail health, received a lenient sentence in January 2024. Meanwhile, his alleged accomplice, Jerry Hal Saliterman, is awaiting trial.

The slippers have since been returned to Michael Shaw, the memorabilia collector who originally loaned them to the museum. They are one of only four known surviving pairs from the 1939 classic. Dorothy’s magical words, “There’s no place like home,” now resonate anew as Grand Rapids rallies to bring the slippers back to the museum. The city has raised funds through its annual Judy Garland Festival, bolstered by $100,000 allocated by Minnesota lawmakers.

This auction, however, extends beyond just the slippers. Collectors can also bid on other Wizard of Oz artefacts, including a hat worn by Margaret Hamilton, the original Wicked Witch of the West.

Adding to the excitement, the Wizard of Oz universe has recently re-entered the cultural spotlight with the release of Wicked, a film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

As the auction draws near, the ruby slippers serve as a glittering reminder of Hollywood’s enduring allure and the peculiar journeys of its most treasured artefacts. Will they finally find their way home? Fans and collectors alike will be watching.