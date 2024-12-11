Actor Debasish Mondal on his Hindi feature, 'Jagan'

A

My acting journey began in 2004, but I started professionally in 2012 after graduating from the National School of Drama. Since then, it has been an exhilarating experience exploring the diverse characters I’ve played across theatre, films, and web shows. After Mandaar, I have been fortunate to play a variety of roles in films and web series. I noticed that audience expectations have grown, which increases my responsibility to deliver performances that resonate with them. It has also given me the confidence and drive to take on more challenging roles that push my boundaries as an actor. I am grateful to have had opportunities to portray characters with depth and variety, including my role in Jagan.