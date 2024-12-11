Filmmaker Tanmaya Shekhar’s debut feature 'Nukkad Naatak' shows vastly different worlds coexisting right next to each other

A

I was visiting my parents during Diwali three years ago, and my mother took me to a slum where she had been teaching for a year. It was an eye-opening moment for me. My father was an IIT professor, and I had been a student at IIT. This place was only 8 km from the campus, but it felt like a different universe. The poverty was extreme, and it shook me—how could we have such vastly different worlds right next to each other? As I spent more time visiting the place and befriending people, a gem of an idea developed in my head. I wanted to tell the story of two students at an elite college who share my perspective on life but are suddenly forced to interact with people from the slum, to work with them, and to understand them. I wanted this to form the foundation of the film.