Filmmaker Tanmaya Shekhar’s debut feature 'Nukkad Naatak' shows vastly different worlds coexisting right next to each other
Filmmaker Tanmaya Shekhar, whose short films have won accolades across the globe, gets inspired in two ways—as a writer, he is mostly interested in dramas that stem from real life, while as a director, he is inspired by every single art form—from music to books, photography, online articles, and Instagram reels. His debut feature film, Nukkad Naatak, is a heart-warming coming-of-age film; a cross between Laapata Ladies and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. A story of best friends Molshri and Shivang, the film begins when they are expelled from college for robbing the canteen. But the dean offers them another chance, provided they do a community service project and help five children from an impoverished slum get educated. But the catch is that these children beg all day to earn a living and have no time for school. And the local school doesn’t have space for them. Thus begins a journey that changes their lives forever. Tanmaya, who is both the writer and director of Nukkad Naatak, takes us through the film that had its world premiere in the Indian Languages Film competition section of the recently concluded Kolkata International Film Festival.
What led to the idea of the film?
I was visiting my parents during Diwali three years ago, and my mother took me to a slum where she had been teaching for a year. It was an eye-opening moment for me. My father was an IIT professor, and I had been a student at IIT. This place was only 8 km from the campus, but it felt like a different universe. The poverty was extreme, and it shook me—how could we have such vastly different worlds right next to each other? As I spent more time visiting the place and befriending people, a gem of an idea developed in my head. I wanted to tell the story of two students at an elite college who share my perspective on life but are suddenly forced to interact with people from the slum, to work with them, and to understand them. I wanted this to form the foundation of the film.
How was the experience of directing a full-length feature?
Directing a full-length film is a beast, honestly. The biggest challenge is that scenes aren’t shot chronologically, due to logistical reasons and actors’ availability. This made it difficult to calibrate the emotional intensity of the moment. It made me realise how much preparation a director needs to be able to shoot any scene, in any order.
Who are your favourite filmmakers?
Outside India, I love Wes Anderson, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, and Christopher Nolan. In India, I love Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Shoojit Sircar.
What are your upcoming projects?
To be honest, even though I’ve finished the creative part of making the film, I’m still fully invested in getting it the best possible release. As an independent film, we don’t have a producer handling the business side of things, so I’ve had to put on my ‘sales’ hat. Currently, I’m focused on getting Nukkad Naatak out into the world.