Soham Chakraborty and Madhumita Sarcar's 'Felubakshi' to release on January 17

The highly anticipated detective thriller, Felubakshi, is all set to captivate audiences, as it reveals it's first official poster and announces the release date on January 17, 2025. Directed by Debraj Sinha and featuring an exceptional cast including Soham Chakraborty, Madhumita Sarcar, Porimoni, Shataf Figar and others, Felubakshi promises to be a cinematic experience like no other.
Felubakshi, is a new-age detective story, with the story revolving around Mukherjee bari. Animesh Mukherjee, a.k.a. Mukherjee babu, connects Felubakshi after his son's unnatural death. Felubakshi and Debjani started their investigation and after three consecutive murders take place, they realise that it's not only the family rivalries but there remains a larger picture. The emotional setback of the daughter-in-law Lavanya, the suspicious Meghnad Chatterjee, a global business tycoon, and how Felubakshi and Debjani solve the mystery, forms the crux of the story.
"Felubakshi is a character I was always fond of. For me Felubakshi is a superhero for his courage, intelligence and fearless approach. Apart from this, we find him to be the comic solution, yet a very balanced character. His obsession towards food also makes him funnier. I always wanted Felubakshi should transform into a reel character, and finally it's happening," adds director Debraj Sinha.
"It's a new detective character. We have watched Feluda and Byomkesh Bakshi, but Felubakshi is a new detective in town, who has nothing in common with either Feluda or Byomkesh. It was both challenging ad adventurous for me since I was playing such a character for the first time in my life. I have tried to approach it from a very different perspective, so that there is no scope for any comparison," says Soham.