Soham Chakraborty and Madhumita Sarcar's 'Felubakshi' to release on January 17

The highly anticipated detective thriller, Felubakshi, is all set to captivate audiences, as it reveals it's first official poster and announces the release date on January 17, 2025. Directed by Debraj Sinha and featuring an exceptional cast including Soham Chakraborty, Madhumita Sarcar, Porimoni, Shataf Figar and others, Felubakshi promises to be a cinematic experience like no other.

Felubakshi, is a new-age detective story, with the story revolving around Mukherjee bari. Animesh Mukherjee, a.k.a. Mukherjee babu, connects Felubakshi after his son's unnatural death. Felubakshi and Debjani started their investigation and after three consecutive murders take place, they realise that it's not only the family rivalries but there remains a larger picture. The emotional setback of the daughter-in-law Lavanya, the suspicious Meghnad Chatterjee, a global business tycoon, and how Felubakshi and Debjani solve the mystery, forms the crux of the story.