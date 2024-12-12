Arjun Das provides the voiceover for Mufasa in Tamil dubbing of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Arjun Das, known for his powerful performances, is set to voice Mufasa in the Tamil dub of Mufasa: The Lion King, and he calls it a dream come true. The highly anticipated film, a live-action prequel to the 2019 blockbuster The Lion King, will be released on December 20, 2024. The Tamil version will feature a star-studded cast, including Arjun as Mufasa, Ashok Selvan as Taka, Robo Shankar and Singam Puli as Pumbaa and Timon, VTV Ganesh as the younger Rafiki, and M. Nasser as Kiros.

Arjun recalled his excitement upon receiving the call from Disney, "It was an exciting moment when I got a call from Disney. I grew up watching The Lion King, and when this happened, I was irresistibly happy."

Regarding his preparation for the role, Arjun shared, "There was no specific preparation; my voice performance was totally based on the emotional relevance of the character and the situation."