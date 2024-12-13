Actor Jagjeet Sandhu’s 'Illti' brings a mesmerising tale of love and nature

The film Illti, starring actor Jagjeet Sandhu and Tania in the lead roles, is all set to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025. Directed by Varinder Ramgarhia, and written by Gurpreet Bhullar, the film also features Harbhajan Kaur, Raghveer Boli, Anita Devgan, Surendra Sharma, and Daljinder Basran.

The filming of Illti took place over a span of two months, from August 15 to October 1, across scenic locations in Punjab, including Ropar, Mohali, and Fatehgarh Sahib, which added to the film’s authentic backdrop.

Paatal Lok fame actor Jagjeet Sandhu says, ”The film depicts two parallel worlds, the Stone Age and the present era of 2024. Illti, in the Stone Age, first thinks of cutting trees and creating tools like a small four-wheeler, but soon realises the importance of protecting the environment. In his present-day reincarnation, he still carries the same love for nature. His innocence, pure heart, and crazy family form his world, and the story intensifies when he falls for Bhajan Kaur, whose uncle is involved in a forest destruction scandal.

He further adds ,”I always put my heart and soul into my projects. This film is special with its fun, message, and entertainment. Playing “Illti” in the Stone Age was both challenging and fun, especially without language—so sounds and scenes were creatively designed. With heavy VFX and technical complexity, making it a strong film was a big challenge.