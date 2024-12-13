Australian Films 'My Melbourne' and 'Force of Nature–The Dry 2' to showcase diversity at Chennai International Film Festival 2024

My Melbourne, an anthology of four short films directed by renowned Indian filmmakers Onir, Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, and Rima Das, is set to be showcased at the Chennai International Film Festival. The film explores the four pillars of diversity—sexuality, gender, disability, and race—through four unique stories based on true events. Set in Melbourne, each segment highlights the city’s spirit of inclusivity, celebrating diverse voices and perspectives.

Producer Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM shares her experience with the film, recounting its success at the iconic London Theatre, where the 960-seat venue was sold out. “The audience responded just like they did in Melbourne, with applause and appreciation,” she says. Onir, Imtiaz Ali, and Rima Das also attended the Kolkata International Film Festival, where the stories resonated deeply with viewers. “The audience connected with the films on an emotional level, regardless of language or culture, because the human emotions are universal,” Mitu explains.

Reflecting on the film's conception, she tells us, "At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, we’ve always had a strong short film competition, and we’ve seen many outstanding winners. However, these filmmakers often fade into the background of the mainstream Australian film industry. This may be because it’s challenging to tell our stories without them being filtered through a Western lens. That’s when I spoke to Onir, and we decided to create a project that would mentor emerging creatives from marginalised backgrounds, especially within the South Asian film community in Australia. Our festival is deeply committed to inclusivity and diversity, so the idea was born to create a film that would bring together these voices."

Each film in the anthology embodies this commitment. Rima Das directed a story about a deaf girl who dreams of dancing. The film features an entirely authentic cast and crew, including a deaf writer and actor, with no compromises in representation. Kabir Khan's film, centered on race, tells the story of a 15-year-old Afghan cricket player who escapes the Taliban and finds a sense of belonging in Melbourne through the sport. The character is played by Sitara, an Afghan refugee who was part of a cricket team in Afghanistan and had to flee the country. The film captures this experience with a deep sense of authenticity.

Lange emphasises, "All the films are set in Melbourne, told through the lens of migration. The four iconic directors worked closely with local cast and crew from underrepresented backgrounds, celebrating diversity both on and off screen."

My Melbourne along with director Robert Connolly's Force of Nature- The Dry 2 is being presented by the Australian Consulate-General at upcoming Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) 2024. Commenting on the showcase, Australian Consul-General in Chennai, Silai Zaki, says "Cinema is a powerful tool for cultural exchange, and we are excited to bring Australia’s distinctive stories to Chennai’s audiences. The screening of My Melbourne and Force of Nature at CIFF is a testament to the strong relationship between our nations, further enriched by the vibrant Indian diaspora of over one million people in Australia."