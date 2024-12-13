I Iove music in cinema: Imtiaz Ali

A

We are very lucky to have a premiere here at KIFF. There’s a connection between Melbourne and Kolkata—the tram, as seen in the film. My Melbourne is an anthology of four films that is loosely strung, in the presence of this visual mnemonic which is also the tram. The film that I have helmed is directed by Arif Ali and we worked with a diverse crowd of young filmmakers, whom I was supposed to be mentoring, but honestly, I learnt a lot from them. I also learnt about inclusive filmmaking, to work with different genders and different abilities as well, which coincides with the theme of the film itself.