Onir’s ‘My Melbourne’ highlights diversity and inclusion

For renowned filmmaker Onir, working on My Melbourne has been an unforgettable journey. The anthology, which features four films directed by Onir, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, and Rima Das, explores an array of themes that revolve around diversity, including sexuality, gender, disability, and race. The project, produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, comprises individual films titled Nandini (Onir), Jules (Imtiaz Ali), Setara (Kabir Khan), and Emma (Rima Das).

“We’ve all been in the industry for many years, and we each have our distinct style and secure creative space,” says Onir. “What ties this film together is its central theme of Melbourne, diversity and inclusion. It’s a celebration of people from various backgrounds—different abilities, races, sexualities, and genders—coming together. And the tram in Melbourne is an important thread that weaves these diverse stories together.”

Reflecting on his story in the anthology, Nandini, Onir explains, “It’s a deeply emotional story about a father who, after disowning his son over his sexuality, comes to seek reconciliation. After the mother’s death, he brings her ashes to his son in Australia, asking for forgiveness and acceptance. The story is told from the perspective of a migrant experience, and what makes it special is that most of it is in Bengali, given the Bengali migrant context. I was fortunate to cast a talented Australian-Bengali actor from Bangladesh to play the son, while the father is portrayed by an Australian Indian-Bengali actor.”