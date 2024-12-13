Vikram joins forces with Madonne Ashwin for 'Chiyaan 63'

Chiyaan Vikram has teamed up with filmmaker Madonne Ashwin for his upcoming project, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63. The film’s production house, Shanthi Talkies, made the exciting announcement on Friday via a social media post featuring Vikram, Ashwin, and the producer.

The official statement from the makers expressed their pride in collaborating with Vikram, who is hailed as one of the best actors in the country. "His remarkable journey has inspired millions, and we are honoured to work with him, whose body of work includes numerous iconic and groundbreaking roles," the statement read.

The film will be directed by Madonne Ashwin, known for his brilliant storytelling in Mandela and Maaveeran. This marks the second collaboration between Shanthi Talkies and Ashwin. "We are thrilled to collaborate with him again to deliver a film that will captivate audiences worldwide," they added.

Produced by Shanthi Talkies, Chiyaan 63 is their third production. The announcement has generated a wave of excitement among fans, with many calling it the "Best Collaboration." This project will be Ashwin’s first collaboration with Vikram.

Vikram is also currently working on Veera Dheera Sooran, directed by SU Arun Kumar. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about Chiyaan 63. In the meantime, Vikram’s recent film Thangalaan, directed by Pa. Ranjith, was released, with Vikram starring alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan.