Pratibha Ranta wraps up Anubhuti Kashyap’s upcoming film

Pratibha Ranta is steadily carving a niche for herself in Bollywood with her powerful performances. After winning hearts in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and Laapataa Ladies, the talented actress is now ready to surprise her fans with her next big-screen outing. The untitled project, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, has wrapped up its shoot, generating excitement among audiences.
Anubhuti recently shared glimpses from the film’s wrap-up celebration on her social media. The behind-the-scenes video featured the film’s cast and crew, including Konkona Sen Sharma, hinting at her involvement in the movie. While further details about the plot and release are under wraps, this film marks Pratibha's first collaboration with both Anubhuti and Konkona Sen Sharma. The combination of a promising director, a talented ensemble cast, and Pratibha’s growing reputation as a versatile actor has sparked anticipation.
Pratibha was last seen in Kiran Rao’s critically acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies, which earned praise for its engaging story and strong performances.
With her ability to take on diverse roles, Pratibha has become a name to watch out for in the industry. Her next project with Anubhuti is expected to raise the bar further. Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement, which is likely to reveal more about the story, title, and release plans. Until then, the buzz surrounding Pratibha’s next cinematic venture continues to grow.