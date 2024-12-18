‘Swades’ completes 20 years: A film that inspires generations
The iconic Hindi-laguage film Swades, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Shah Rukh Khan, marks 20 years since its release. The movie, which hit theatres in December 2004, is celebrated as a milestone in Indian cinema for its heartwarming story, powerful performances, and soulful music by AR Rahman.
Swades follows the journey of Mohan Bhargava, a NASA scientist who returns to India to reconnect with his roots and create meaningful change. The film resonated with audiences worldwide, addressing themes of identity, belonging, and social responsibility. To mark the anniversary, two special posters celebrating Swades have been released. Many fans expressed their love for the film on social media, calling it one of Shah Rukh’s most memorable performances.
On this special occasion, Ashutosh reflected on the enduring impact of the film, “Swades was born from a desire to explore what home truly means. Twenty years later, it’s humbling to see how it still connects with people.”
Swades remains a cult classic, not just for its cinematic brilliance but for its ability to spark conversations about giving back to society. As it completes 20 years, the film continues to inspire generations to think about their role in creating a better future. The film continues to be a beacon of hope for those striving to make a difference in the world.