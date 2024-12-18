‘Swades’ completes 20 years: A film that inspires generations

On this special occasion, Ashutosh reflected on the enduring impact of the film, “Swades was born from a desire to explore what home truly means. Twenty years later, it’s humbling to see how it still connects with people.”

Swades remains a cult classic, not just for its cinematic brilliance but for its ability to spark conversations about giving back to society. As it completes 20 years, the film continues to inspire generations to think about their role in creating a better future. The film continues to be a beacon of hope for those striving to make a difference in the world.