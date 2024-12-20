Abir Chatterjee starrer 'Putulnacher Itikatha' to premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2024

The Big Screen Competition at IFFR is known for featuring films that bridge the gap between popular cinema and artistic storytelling, making ‘Putulnacher Itikatha’ a fitting entry. Set in rural Bengal, Manik Bandyopadhyay’s novel explores human emotions, socio-economic struggles, and existential dilemmas. Fans of Bengali cinema and literature alike are eagerly looking forward to seeing how Suman Mukhopadhyay has adapted this complex and layered story for the screen. IFFR 2024 is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 4, and this selection marks a significant moment for Bengali cinema on an international platform.