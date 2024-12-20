Abir Chatterjee starrer 'Putulnacher Itikatha' to premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2024

Actor Abir Chatterjee took to his socials sharing exciting news for cinema lovers. His upcoming film, ‘Putulnacher Itikatha’, based on the celebrated novel by Bengali literary legend Manik Bandyopadhyay, is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2024. The film is among the selections in the festival’s coveted ‘Big Screen Competition’ category.
Abir expressed his happiness and pride about the film's selection. He wrote, “Our film 'Putulnacher Itikatha' will have its World Premiere at IFFR. Happy, honoured & proud.” Directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay, the film features an ensemble cast, including Jaya Ahsan and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, alongside Abir. Produced by Samiran Das under the Kaleidoscope banner, the movie is expected to bring Manik Bandyopadhyay’s timeless narrative to life on the global stage.
The Big Screen Competition at IFFR is known for featuring films that bridge the gap between popular cinema and artistic storytelling, making ‘Putulnacher Itikatha’ a fitting entry. Set in rural Bengal, Manik Bandyopadhyay’s novel explores human emotions, socio-economic struggles, and existential dilemmas. Fans of Bengali cinema and literature alike are eagerly looking forward to seeing how Suman Mukhopadhyay has adapted this complex and layered story for the screen. IFFR 2024 is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 4, and this selection marks a significant moment for Bengali cinema on an international platform.