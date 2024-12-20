Actor Arrchita Agarwaal tells us about her first big break opposite Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch
Born in Assam and raised in Mussoorie, actor Arrchita Agarwaal grew up with two distinct cultural backgrounds, Assamese and Marwari. With her heart always set on acting, Arrchita went to Mumbai to pursue higher studies and worked in costume departments to sharpen her understanding of the art of storytelling. After attending Anupam Kher’s acting classes and working on multiple projects, including 7-8 short films, adverts and indie series, she finally got her big break with Kanu Behl’s film Despatch, where she plays the love interest of Manoj Bajpayee. We catch up with her to know about the same besides her future plans.
What drew you toward the film Despatch?
The name, Kanu Behl, drew me the most. I had watched his film, Titli and wished to work with a director of that calibre. I had no clue that Manoj Bajpayee was the lead. Also, when I gave the audition, I didn’t know the director’s name or the actor’s. I just had an audition script—everything else was revealed later.
How did you prepare for this role?
There was a lot of unlearning, hard truths to digest, and emotionally unravelling deeply rooted insecurities. Only after we had unravelled Arrchita, Kanu showed me the link to Prerna, my character. It was a therapy I didn’t initially sign up for.
How was the experience playing Manoj Bajpayee’s love interest?
I was totally in love with him, I was truly there in each shot, surrendering to the moment. Manoj completely surrenders to a director and doesn’t throw his experience and expertise on others. He is very knowledgeable and aware. He can be a child one instance and an old soul in another. Watching an actor of that stature stand for 12-13 hours, giving each shot 30-40 takes, and standing for the co-actor is a big deal.
How was it working with Kanu?
I hadn’t met my true self before I met Kanu. Everything he does to break one down is purely professional and for the character but the impact of it stays with you for years.
In all these years, how have you evolved as an actor?
The more life unfolded, the more I evolved. When Despatch happened, I was going through an all-time low in my personal life. The more I live, the better I’ll get as an actor, I suppose. I aspire to be a more natural performer, and I feel that, my journey has finally begun.
What inspires you as an actor?
The actors and works that exist are forever inspiring, they make me want to do better. Moreover, the rebel in me doesn’t let me give up, the harder it gets, the more I want to push.
What kind of films do you love watching?
I loved watching Substance, and Maid, Too Good. I love films like Andhadhun, Phobia, Trapped, and White Tiger. Generally, I have a liking toward anything in the dark comedy, horror, and thriller spaces.
Are there any actors or filmmakers you wish to work with in the future?
The list is long. It includes Sriram Raghavan, Abhishek Chaubey, Anubhav Sinha, Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh Gaurav, Fahadh Faasil and Tabu among others. I would love to work with Manoj again.
How difficult has your journey been, being an outsider in the industry?
It was very difficult. You don’t even know whom to call or where the next opportunity will come from. Just getting a director’s phone number felt like an entirely separate struggle. Honestly, I surrendered to God—I felt like I had zero control over anything. But if it’s meant to happen, it will happen.
What are your fitness and diet regimens?
I love dancing and doing explosive workouts. I don’t follow any diet as such but I swear by amla (gooseberry) juice and green tea. Diet fads come and go but amla juice and green tea are always a part of my daily diet.
What are your fashion choices?
All things comfortable and edgy.
Are you working on any other project now?
I am doing an Assamese film.