Actor Arrchita Agarwaal tells us about her first big break opposite Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch

Born in Assam and raised in Mussoorie, actor Arrchita Agarwaal grew up with two distinct cultural backgrounds, Assamese and Marwari. With her heart always set on acting, Arrchita went to Mumbai to pursue higher studies and worked in costume departments to sharpen her understanding of the art of storytelling. After attending Anupam Kher’s acting classes and working on multiple projects, including 7-8 short films, adverts and indie series, she finally got her big break with Kanu Behl’s film Despatch, where she plays the love interest of Manoj Bajpayee. We catch up with her to know about the same besides her future plans.