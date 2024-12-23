Doyen of Indian parallel cinema, filmmaker Shyam Benegal, passes away at 90

Four of Benegal's first feature films—Ankur (1973), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), and Bhumika (1977)—truly established him as a pioneer of new-age filmmaking, which was quite ahead of time. His films Mammo (1994), Sardari Begum (1996), and Zubeidaa (2001), which collectively form the Muslim Women Trilogy, also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Benegal has won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for a total of seven times.

Throughout his illustrious career, the father of "new wave" cinema, Benegal received many awards and recognition for his work. He was honoured with a total of 18 National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, and a Nandi Award. In 2005, he was bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema, recognising his immense contributions to the industry.