Doyen of Indian parallel cinema, filmmaker Shyam Benegal, passes away at 90

Considered as one of the greatest filmmakers post-1970s, Benegal's contributions to Indian cinema have left an indelible mark on the industry... on actors and filmmakers alike. Known for his thought-provoking films that looked as social issues, relationships and human rights, he was renowned for his unique narrative style.
Four of Benegal's first feature films—Ankur (1973), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), and Bhumika (1977)—truly established him as a pioneer of new-age filmmaking, which was quite ahead of time. His films Mammo (1994), Sardari Begum (1996), and Zubeidaa (2001), which collectively form the Muslim Women Trilogy, also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Benegal has won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for a total of seven times.
Throughout his illustrious career, the father of "new wave" cinema, Benegal received many awards and recognition for his work. He was honoured with a total of 18 National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, and a Nandi Award. In 2005, he was bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema, recognising his immense contributions to the industry.
Benegal's influence extended beyond filmmaking, as he was also recognised by the Government of India for his artistic achievements. In 1976, he was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour, and in 1991, he received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, for his exceptional work in the field.