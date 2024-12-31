Bengali crime thriller 'Bhaggyolokkhi's trailer hints at a cold-blooded family nightmare

Satya (Ritwick Chakraborty) and Kaberi Ganguly (Solanki Roy)'s lives were simple, their dreams were ordinary, until fate knocked on their door with a crime they never saw coming, is the crux of Mainak Bhaumik's latest, Bhaggyolokkhi, all set to hit the theatres on January 10.

Satya and Kaberi, a married couple in their mid-30's, trapped in a boring and stressful middle-class life, worrying about expenses after sending their son to Delhi to study in school with Satya’s brother. They face a sudden twist when Satya's enigmatic acquaintance, Sayan, a fellow from his school who he barely recognises invites himself over for a night and mysteriously dies of drug overdose in their home, leaving behind a suitcase filled with money. As they delve into the secrets hidden within the money, the couple finds themselves entangled in a dangerous web of a heroin trafficking. What happens to the couple involved in this illicit trade?

The recently released trailer scenes gripping scenes of Satya and Kaberi trying to hide a body, and a police officer Sujan (Neel) Mukherjee investigating the case. The trailer also sees Debopriyo Mukherjee and Judhajit Sarkar, seems to be members of the illicit trade doing something gory as well. What's the truth behind all these? We are yet to find out.