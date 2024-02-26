Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies to open IFFM Summer Festival

Ahead of the official release of Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao, it is all set to be screened at the Second Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s (IFFM) Summer Festival as the opening film. The IFFM announced its commencement into the 15th year of celebration of Indian Cinema in Australia and the Summer Festival would take place between February 29 and March 2. Laapataa Ladies is to hit the theatres on March 1.
Talking about it Rao mentions, “It’s a great honour for Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) to be the Opening Film at IFFM. I am absolutely delighted and would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the festival. I hope the Melbourne audience enjoys the film, and that I get to visit this great city in person soon!”
The Summer Festival of the IFFM will make it a bi-annual affair with the annual event taking place in August. Laapataa Ladies will see its second global premiere after its first screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. The screening had garnered the film rave reviews.
Mitu Bhowmick IFFM, Festival director shares her enthusiasm as she states, "The festival’s summer edition this year will have Laapataa Ladies as an opening film, directed by the talented Kiran Rao. We are thrilled to kick start our latest venture with Kiran’s nuances film of layered human relationships that celebrates women and the unexpected complexities that life throws at us. This is our continued endeavour to have a widespread year round celebration of Indian films”.