Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal reveal roadmap for Pushing Buttons Studios

After winning applauds for their first production, Girls Will Be Girls, at the Sundance Film Festival, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have jointly made a big announcement. They have revealed their next set of films as producers under their banner Pushing Buttons Studios and have unveiled the slate for their future endeavors.
Richa expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming projects, stating, "We are driven by a passion for storytelling and a commitment to bring fresh, diverse narratives to the forefront. The success of Girls Will Be Girls at Sundance has fueled our determination to continue pushing creative boundaries."
The line-up of films includes Papita directed by Akash Bhatia. A crime thriller, the narrative traverses around Porus Bisht a Mumbai based Paparazzi photographer who aspires to transcend beyond voyeurism and earn a name for himself. His life takes a turn when he captures a pivotal moment of a celebrity. Doggie Stylez is an adult animation film directed Ashutosh Pathak. It is a satire on modern humans told through the eyes of society dogs.
Pinky Promise is a musical comedy written by Amitosh Nagpal. Pinky is a spirited dancer from a hillock in Himachal and Goldie is a singer from a rival Bhajan- Mandli. They find themselves entangled in forbidden love much like a modern take on the classic Romeo- Juliet. RiAlity is a documentary film by Rahul Singh Datta around the marriage, relationship, wedding planning and more.
Lastly, Miss Palmolive All Night Cabaret is a fantasy drama by Kamal Swaroop on a revolutionary celibate daku Bhavani Singh and the cabaret dancer Miss Palmolive.
Ali Fazal added, "Pushing Buttons Studios is not just a production house; it's a platform for artists to collaborate, experiment, and create memorable experiences for audiences. We are excited about the diverse range of projects in our pipeline." And true to their vision, each movie deals with a different genre and is much anticipated globally across diverse audience.