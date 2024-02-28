Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's groovy track Mast Malang Jhoom drops

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been creating waves since its inception, and the excitement surrounding this action-packed entertainer starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is palpable. The recent release of the movie's title track has set hearts racing, leaving fans eagerly counting down the days until the film's release.

Today, the makers have dropped another unit with the unveiling of Mast Malang Jhoom an energy-packed number that gives us a sneak peek into the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar as Bade Miyan and Tiger Shroff as Chote Miyan, setting the dance floor on fire alongside the charismatic Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha's introduction as the first female lead adds another layer of excitement, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience. With a first-ever collaboration, the song is composed by Vishal Mishra, sung by Mishra himself along with Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, elevates the song to new heights, with lyrics penned by the talented Irshad Kamil, choreography by Bosco Caesar and music by Zee, ensuring it's a guaranteed chartbuster.

The film is all set to hit the screens on Eid, this April.