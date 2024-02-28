Director duo Nandita-Shiboprosad announce Puja release Bohurupi

Director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee gave a smashing hit through Raktabeej, their Puja release last year. As the year progresses they have made the announcement of their 2024 Puja release Bohurupi which is to go on floors from March 12 starring Abir Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty in the lead. The movie set in the backdrop of 1998 to 2005 also stars Koushani Mukherjee and Shiboprosad Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

Inspired from real life the planning for the movie began as early as 2011. Shiboprosad comments, “We started planning for the film in 2011; right after Muktodhara, we wanted to make this film that captures the timeline between 1998 and 2005. Bohurupi is based on a chain of events that took place around that time. Through the script, we have tried to chronicle that era. The real characters, who have given their versions, are there and we plan to release a documentary along with the film featuring the real characters.”