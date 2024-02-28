Palash Sen returns to cinema with his new musical short, Guzel Kiz

Songwriter and frontman of the popular Indian band Euphoria, Palash Sen, known to think out of the box, returns to the world of cinema with his latest film, Guzel Kiz which literally translates to "a beautiful girl" in Turkish.

Guzel Kiz, starring Kinshuk Sen and the Turkish Actress Gizem Tas, delves into the world of the supernatural and the complexities of a narcissist, focussing on the narrative of a heartbreaker who unknowingly is falling in Love with a mysterious guide. The film captures the essence of love, loss, dreams and redemption through a mesmerizing storyline that promises to captivate audiences and walks the thin line between the real and the surreal.

The film reveals a glimpse into the enchanting world imagined by Sen. Set against the backdrop of a journey, the film follows the encounter between a free-spirited troubled young man called Eric and a captivating mysterious guide named Hayal. Through their interactions, they embark on a transformative journey, redefining his perspective on life, love and happiness.

Speaking of the film, Sen shared, "Directing Guzel Kiz has been an incredibly rewarding experience for me. It allowed me to explore storytelling in a new light, blending elements of the supernatural with profound human emotions while sensitively tackling the internal struggles of today's youth. Working alongside Kinshuk and the beautiful Gizem has been a dream experience. Their passion and talent have infused the project with a unique energy, making it truly special."