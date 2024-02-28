Palash Sen returns to cinema with his new musical short, Guzel Kiz

Songwriter and frontman of the popular Indian band Euphoria, Palash Sen, known to think out of the box, returns to the world of cinema with his latest film, Guzel Kiz which literally translates to "a beautiful girl" in Turkish.
Guzel Kiz, starring Kinshuk Sen and the Turkish Actress Gizem Tas, delves into the world of the supernatural and the complexities of a narcissist, focussing on the narrative of a heartbreaker who unknowingly is falling in Love with a mysterious guide. The film captures the essence of love, loss, dreams and redemption through a mesmerizing storyline that promises to captivate audiences and walks the thin line between the real and the surreal.
The film reveals a glimpse into the enchanting world imagined by Sen. Set against the backdrop of a journey, the film follows the encounter between a free-spirited troubled young man called Eric and a captivating mysterious guide named Hayal. Through their interactions, they embark on a transformative journey, redefining his perspective on life, love and happiness.
Speaking of the film, Sen shared, "Directing Guzel Kiz has been an incredibly rewarding experience for me. It allowed me to explore storytelling in a new light, blending elements of the supernatural with profound human emotions while sensitively tackling the internal struggles of today's youth. Working alongside Kinshuk and the beautiful Gizem has been a dream experience. Their passion and talent have infused the project with a unique energy, making it truly special."
Kinshuk Sen expressed his excitement on the film, saying, "Bringing the character of Eric in Guzel Kiz to life has been an fascinating journey for me. I hope this experience resonates with audiences on a core level. Working with Euphoria has been an invaluable learning experience, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to showcase our collective vision to the world."
Kinshuk Sen has recently appeared in the Broadway adaptations of the iconic films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge and Monsoon Wedding directed by the legendary Aditya Chopra and multi-award-winning filmmaker Mira Nair respectively. This film marks his third collaboration with his father Palash Sen.
Guzel Kiz promises to be heartwarming with stunning visuals, endearing and a mesmerising song that’s hard to get out of your mind. The film is out now on Euphoria's YouTube channel.