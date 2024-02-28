Rasika, Mukul Chadda shot 25-minute takes without cuts for 'Fairy Folk'

Talking about the same, the actor said: "There were long takes, some as long as 25 minutes! It felt like I was back doing theatre or an entirely improvised play."

The director of the film, Karan Gour, entrusted Mukul and co-star Rasika with the freedom to improvise scenes for extended durations without interrupting the flow.

Mukul further mentioned: “The liberty given by Karan Gour to explore our way through scenes without frequent cuts is very liberating for an actor. We also shot scenes in the same order as you will see them, and it really felt like a journey where we were living the lives of our characters and discovering them through the film. And I think there's something naturally instinctive and authentic that emerges out of an improvised process.”