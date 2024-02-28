Smriti Kalra on playing the lead in Kaagaz 2

Actor Smriti Kalra is set to captivate audiences with her stellar performance in the eagerly awaited film, Kaagaz 2, directed by the legendary actor-director late Satish Kaushik. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 1.
Kaagaz 2 promises to be a cinematic extravaganza with an ensemble cast featuring renowned actors Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Darshan Kumaar and others, contributing to the cinematic brilliance of the project.
Kalra, known for her versatile acting prowess, steps into the lead role, bringing her unique charm and talent to the character. Her portrayal is anticipated to be a highlight of the film, adding a new dimension to the storyline.
Speaking about her role in Kaagaz 2, Kalra expressed her excitement, saying, “My character is about a girl who does slam poetry. I myself scribble on Instagram. I post photos and write whatever I feel. My character is a confident, grounded, and wholesome woman. She is a girl of today, but she is wholesome. She is active on social media. She uses this tool to help find a solution to the problem we are talking about.”
Kalra feels quite honoured to have bagged an opportunity to work with Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik in film as she got to learn a lot. She said, "Some things can’t be taught, they need to be experienced. So, to have the opportunity to work in the same frame, on the same set, in the same film as Satish Kaushik sir and Anupam Kher sir, that’s priceless."
As the release date approaches, anticipation is building for Kaagaz 2, and fans are eager to witness the magic unfold on the big screen. The film promises to be a visual treat for audiences, delivering a powerful and engaging cinematic experience.