Smriti Kalra on playing the lead in Kaagaz 2

Actor Smriti Kalra is set to captivate audiences with her stellar performance in the eagerly awaited film, Kaagaz 2, directed by the legendary actor-director late Satish Kaushik. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 1.

Kaagaz 2 promises to be a cinematic extravaganza with an ensemble cast featuring renowned actors Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Darshan Kumaar and others, contributing to the cinematic brilliance of the project.

Kalra, known for her versatile acting prowess, steps into the lead role, bringing her unique charm and talent to the character. Her portrayal is anticipated to be a highlight of the film, adding a new dimension to the storyline.