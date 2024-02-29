Haseen Dilruba ‘Rani’ is back

The story of love, deception and pulp begins in Agra where Rani lives as a paying guest and Rishi lives under the alias Ravi Varma. The city faces its own gerographical calamities with broken barrages and heavy floods. As the people are fighting against all odds, comes the sightings of crocodiles in the river water. In the midst of all the drama, Rishi and Rani are scheming their own escape from the city to begin their happily ever after soon. It is only time that will tell if the duo would be able to escape again?