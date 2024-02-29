Haseen Dilruba ‘Rani’ is back
Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey made a smashing pair in the movie Haseen Dilruba. The romantic-thriller left the audience stunned with its narrative. But the story did not end in the first part. Leaving the audience with a hunger to know what happens to the lead pair, the story ended in a high climax setting and it’s time to continue from there with Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.
The sequel to the first part continues the narrative. It stars Taapsee and Vikrant in the lead pair of Rani and Rishi. Supporting cast includes Sunny Kaushal as Abhimanyu, Jimmy Sheirgill as Mrityunjay as well.
The story of love, deception and pulp begins in Agra where Rani lives as a paying guest and Rishi lives under the alias Ravi Varma. The city faces its own gerographical calamities with broken barrages and heavy floods. As the people are fighting against all odds, comes the sightings of crocodiles in the river water. In the midst of all the drama, Rishi and Rani are scheming their own escape from the city to begin their happily ever after soon. It is only time that will tell if the duo would be able to escape again?
The teaser shows the main characters and leads the audience to speculate how their paths intertwine. Sunny Kaushal’s appearance has also piqued interest among the people while Taapsee Pannu is all ready to slay in her bold avatar once again. But one thing that can be gauged from the teaser is that the thrill is far from over and the audience is sure to be pivoted to an adrenaline rushing journey.
The film premieres soon on Netflix.