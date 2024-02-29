Masti 4 to go on floors soon, makers reveal the new logo

In a world where laughter is scarce, the iconic Masti franchise is all set to tickle your funny bones again with Masti 4.

Returning to its roots, after 20 years, Masti 4 promises to infuse the screen with the same timeless humour and mischievous charm that endeared fans to the franchise from the beginning when it first released in 2004. Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani reunite as the incorrigible trio, ready to reignite the flames of mischief and revelry.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Masti 4 promises to recapture the essence of OG film while embarking on a new adventure filled with laughter, love, and uproarious escapades.