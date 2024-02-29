Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda on Fairy Folk

A

Mukul: I have seen Karan’s earlier work and am a fan. The role he was offering was very exciting. The joy and challenges of working in this film led me to say yes.

Rasika: I had done a film with Karan in 2012 called Kshay and it was my first film with a central character. It was a true blue indie film and we had become friends. I liked working with him a lot. I think he is trying to do something new and interesting playing around with the form of the film which ties around with the content. He’s a little bit of a maverick and likes to do everything in the film himself. I thought it was nice to work with him after a decade to see where we have reached in our creative journey. When he came and said he wanted to do an improvised film I was thrilled as an actor. I thought it would be something very fun to experiment with.