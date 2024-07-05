Exclusive: Animation film director Charuvi Agrawal on the 'Legend of Hanuman Season 4'

A

One reason for our focus is the cultural significance of mythology in India, which naturally influences the content we create. Mythological stories are deeply ingrained in our society, offering rich narratives that are both educational and entertaining. However, the industry is evolving, and we are witnessing the addition of diverse genres. This shift, though gradual, is inevitable as entire generations of Millennials, Gen Z, and now Gen Alpha grow up with animation as a primary form of entertainment.

With a burgeoning urban middle class across hundreds of cities in India, the demand for content and storytelling is constantly increasing and evolving. It is only a matter of time before Indian animation achieves a scale and prowess comparable to that of the United States and Europe.