‘I didn’t want to take Hrithik Roshan’s help in making the film’: Vinod Rawat

Along with his family, his long-time friend, Rajkummar Rao also makes a special appearance in the film. Vinod credits Rajkummar for making him enrol in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). “He got into FTII before me and he used to show me films,” Vinod reveals. “Later, he filled my form, got me into the institute, and helped me settle down there.

Even when I came to Mumbai for the first time, he supported me in many ways.” The two regularly read each other’s scripts and discussed acting, among other things. “When I wrote the first draft of Pushtaini, I just went to Rajkummar for his creative inputs,” Vinod says. “I don’t know what calculations he made, but he told me that he is doing a role in it. I said I don’t have the budget. He was like, ‘Do one thing, hug me 4-5 times. I think it’s more than enough.’ So that is Rajkummar Rao.”

After everything, Pushtaini released in theatres last week, a rarity for independent films in India, which usually don’t find a release owing to lack of relevant distribution channels. Vinod feels that it is important not to give in to popular perception and keep telling stories that are deeply personal to you. “I know the path is tough, but it’s not impossible,” he says. “People enjoy watching big-budget mainstream films. But then there are some other heartfelt films that they want to watch as well. Gradually, these smaller films will become part of the mainstream,” he concludes.

This article is written by Shreyas Pande