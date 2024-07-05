Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan to face off in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel: Nag Ashwin

Director Nag Ashwin has announced that the second part of his blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD will feature an epic showdown between Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Kalki 2898 AD, one of the most expensive Indian films ever, is set in a dystopian future and follows Bhairava (Prabhas), a powerful warrior with mysterious origins, reports Variety. Bhairava navigates a world devastated by war and environmental collapse, becoming entangled in an ancient prophecy.

Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama, an immortal from the Indian epic Mahabharata, while Deepika Padukone portrays Sumathi, who carries the unborn Kalki, an avatar of Vishnu. Kamal Haasan plays the antagonist, Supreme Yaskin.

According to a magazine, the film merges Indian mythology with futuristic technology, culminating in epic battles that span both the physical and spiritual realms.

While Kalki 2898 AD hints at a larger cinematic universe, Ashwin emphasized that the immediate focus is on Part 2.

Nag Ashwin tolda media publication, “We shot about 25 or 30 days, but there’s a lot of action still left. It’s almost like a whole new production that’s going to start.”

“Every loose end or thread that we left hanging has to be wrapped up. The most important thing will be the face-off between Yaskin, who can now wield the Gandiva, the most powerful weapon, versus Karna and Ashwatthama, the most fearsome warriors,” he added.