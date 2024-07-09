Pavail Gulatie wraps up shoot for ‘Deva’

Actor Pavail Gulatie recently wrapped up the shooting of his next project Deva. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Gulatie will be seen playing the role of a cop in the movie, yet again, after his first appearance as one in Dobaaraa. He will also be seen sharing significant screen space with Shahid Kapoor.

Both the actors Shahid and Pavail have been teasing their fans with some behind the scene glimpses throughout the shooting process but now Pavail has announced his wrap for the movie. He expresses his excitement by stating,” Working on Deva has been an exhilarating experience. Playing a cop brought its own set of challenges, but it was also incredibly rewarding.”